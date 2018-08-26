Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes cameo Saturday

Hopkins caught his lone target for four yards and played four first-quarter series in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Hopkins made his preseason debut Saturday and was targeted on the first play of the game. It was just enough to get a feel for game conditions, working with the first unit and getting hit. The offense wasn't crisp, but the goal of giving Hopkins some snaps was achieved. He'll be Houston's top receiving threat when the regular season kicks off against the Patriots on Sept. 9.