Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes nine catches
Hopkins caught nine of 12 targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs. He also caught a two-point conversion.
Although Hopkins caught 75 percent of the balls thrown his way, he was limited to very short gains outside his long of 18 yards. He also was targeted on a deep ball that could have resulted in a touchdown, only to see Deshaun Watson misfire on the play. Hopkins continues to draw plenty of targets each week, but he's struggled to break through the coverages most teams are rolling his way and has now been held under 75 receiving yards in four of the last five games. He'll continue searching for his breakout performance next Sunday against the Colts.
