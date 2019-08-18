Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes preseason debut

Hopkins caught two of three targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Houston's preseason Week 2 win over Detroit.

Hopkins, who opened training camp on the PUP list, made his preseason debut, playing on the opening series only. Quarterback Deshaun Watson played that series as well and looked very sharp. Hopkins was targeted twice on throws inside the 5-yard line, the second resulting in the score.

