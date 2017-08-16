Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses another practice

Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans supposedly are just managing Hopkins' workload to keep him fresh, but it's fair to question if there's an injury at play, considering he hasn't practiced at all since the team's preseason opener last Wednesday. Any concerns will be put to rest if the veteran wideout makes an appearance in Saturday's exhibition against the Patriots. With Will Fuller (collarbone) and Braxton Miller (ankle) also absent, the Texans presumably have been mixing in a slew of wideouts alongside Jaelen Strong with the first-team offense at practice.