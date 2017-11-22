Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses practice but should be fine

Hopkins wasn't at Wednesday's practice, but he's expected to be ready for Monday's game in Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Presumably dealing with an undisclosed minor injury, Hopkins rode a stationary bike while his teammates practiced Wednesday. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Hopkins will be ready for Monday's road matchup with a Baltimore defense that's limited wide receivers to 6.3 yards per target and five touchdowns in 10 games. Only the Jaguars have been tougher on Hopkins' position.