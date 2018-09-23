Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Musters 86 yards in loss
Hopkins caught six of 10 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
While Hopkins battled three separate injuries in practice this week, he wasn't on the pregame injury report. The physical wide receiver thought he had a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was brought back due to a holding penalty and fellow wideout Will Fuller ended up scoring from that same distance two plays later. Hopkins has 20 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Colts.
