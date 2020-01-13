Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Nine catches during playoff loss
Hopkins corralled nine of 14 targets for 118 yards and fumbled once during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to the Chiefs.
The All-World receiver non surprisingly dominated the target share with Houston's season on the line, commanding six more targets than any other Texan on Sunday and nearly 30 percent of the passing-game workload over the past two weeks combined. Hopkins' production picked up drastically after a slow start during the first quarter of the regular season, as he averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game from Week 5 through Sunday's divisional round defeat after managing 64.8 yards per contest between Weeks 1 and 4. He has earned an incredible three consecutive All-Pro nods, and during 2020 is set to rake in $12.5 million in base salary.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leading receiver in wild-card win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Doesn't leave bench in finale•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: In uniform, but not expected to play much•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Likely to rest Week 17•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...