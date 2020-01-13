Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Nine catches during playoff loss

Hopkins corralled nine of 14 targets for 118 yards and fumbled once during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to the Chiefs.

The All-World receiver non surprisingly dominated the target share with Houston's season on the line, commanding six more targets than any other Texan on Sunday and nearly 30 percent of the passing-game workload over the past two weeks combined. Hopkins' production picked up drastically after a slow start during the first quarter of the regular season, as he averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game from Week 5 through Sunday's divisional round defeat after managing 64.8 yards per contest between Weeks 1 and 4. He has earned an incredible three consecutive All-Pro nods, and during 2020 is set to rake in $12.5 million in base salary.