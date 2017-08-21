Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: No practice Monday
Hopkins (hand) did not practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins continues to have his involvement carefully managed while he nurses a hand issue. At the moment, it's unknown whether the wideout is planned to be available for Saturday's third preseason game versus the Saints.
