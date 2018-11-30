Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: No Week 13 designation

Hopkins (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hopkins was only a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but it's suspected the restrictions he faced were mostly for maintenance purposes. With his health not a concern heading into the weekend, Hopkins will be looking to rebound after the Washington and Tennessee defenses did well to slow him down the past two weeks, relatively speaking. In those two contests, Hopkins still made the most of his combined 12 targets, parlaying them into 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

