Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not playing Saturday
Hopkins didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the second exhibition in a row, Deshaun Watson will be without his top target in the Texans' passing attack. Hopkins' health isn't in question, so he likely will earn some snaps next Saturday against the Rams in order to refresh his rapport with Watson.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Small workload expected for Saturday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Back at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Excused for personal reasons•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has lofty expectations for 2018•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Pulls out of Pro Bowl•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Record-setting season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...