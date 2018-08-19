Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not playing Saturday

Hopkins didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

For the second exhibition in a row, Deshaun Watson will be without his top target in the Texans' passing attack. Hopkins' health isn't in question, so he likely will earn some snaps next Saturday against the Rams in order to refresh his rapport with Watson.

More News
Our Latest Stories