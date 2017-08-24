Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not practicing Thursday

Hopkins (hand) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins' diminutive level of involvement throughout training camp continues as he recovers from what is believed to be a minor hand injury, while his status for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Saints remains up in the air. The Texans have made it clear they'll play it safe with the health of their No. 1 receiver, so he could see a limited snap count if he appears in either of the team's final two preseason games. Fellow wideout Braxton Miller (ankle) was also held out of practice Thursday, so Jaelen Strong could be in line for a plethora of targets with the first team on Saturday if both Hopkins and Miller are held out.