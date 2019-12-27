Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not practicing

Hopkins (illness) wasn't at practice Friday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

The Texans will provide an update on Hopkins with the release of their final regular-season injury report later Friday. Even if Hopkins avoids an injury designation, there's some risk that he might not play or potentially have a reduced role in Week 17. The Chiefs and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, and a win by Kansas City would render the outcome of the Texans' regular-season finale -- which begins at 4:25 p.m. ET -- meaningless, with regards to Houston's playoff seeding.

