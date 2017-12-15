Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at practice Friday
Hopkins (toe) was not spotted at the media access portion of Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
We'll have to see how the Texans officially list Hopkins on their final Week 15 injury report, but Wilson does note that the wideout spoke with reporters Thursday and "made no indications of not being available" for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Added to injury report•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two touchdowns and 149 yards in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns 14 targets into 80 yards Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited with foot injury•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Unstoppable Monday night•
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.