Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at practice Friday

Hopkins (toe) was not spotted at the media access portion of Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

We'll have to see how the Texans officially list Hopkins on their final Week 15 injury report, but Wilson does note that the wideout spoke with reporters Thursday and "made no indications of not being available" for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

