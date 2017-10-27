Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday

Hopkins (unspecified reason) was not spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins has not been listed on on the Texans' Week 8 injury report thus far, with Friday's update to that list on track to add clarity to the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

