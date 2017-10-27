Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday
Hopkins (unspecified reason) was not spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins has not been listed on on the Texans' Week 8 injury report thus far, with Friday's update to that list on track to add clarity to the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Thriving with mobile QB under center•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 catches in blowout•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to play Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...