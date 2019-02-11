Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not worried about shoulder
Hopkins (shoulder) isn't worried about his health and says he's excited to work with new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports. "Oh man, I'm good," Hopkins said. "I got a long time until our next game, so I'll be fine."
Hopkins was listed on every injury report after Week 1 in 2018, but he never came close to missing any games despite dealing with thumb, ankle, foot and hamstring injuries. He then hurt the AC joint in his right shoulder during a playoff loss to the Colts, referring to the injury as a Grade 3 sprain after the game. It isn't entirely clear the initial diagnosis was accurate, as Hopkins' ability to continue playing might be taken as a hint that he actually suffered a Grade 2 sprain. In any case, it was probably an easy decision to withdraw from the Pro Bowl and focus on getting healthy before the Texans start their offseason program in mid-April. The team will have an offensive coordinator for the first time since 2016, with Kelly getting a promotion after coaching tight ends last season. Head coach Bill O'Brien still figures to run the show on offense and call plays.
