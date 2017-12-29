Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Officially ruled out

Hopkins (calf) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Missing his first career regular-season game was an outcome that Hopkins acknowledged being resigned to earlier Friday. Now that it's official, Braxton Miller is in line to start at wideout for the Texans opposite Will Fuller on Sunday, per the Houston Chronicle.

