Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: On track to play

Hopkins (ankle) is in line to play Sunday against the Eagles, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the wideout -- who had been on the field testing out his ankle -- indicated to Palmer that he'll be good to go Sunday, an anticipated outcome that will be confirmed either way once the Texans' inactives are released in advance of team's 1:00 ET kickoff.

