Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Plays through AC joint sprain

Hopkins said he suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Saturday's 21-7 loss to the Colts, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins' ability to play through such an injury indicates a certain level of pain tolerance. While he finished the game with five catches (on 10 targets) for 37 yards, he managed a 2-11-0 line on five looks after picking up the issue late in the first half. Hopkins will have the entire offseason to get healthy, but may be hard-pressed to fulfill his election to the Pro-Bowl starting lineup on Jan. 27.