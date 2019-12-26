Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Practicing Thursday
Hopkins (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The wideout was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his presence on the field Thursday suggests that he'll be fine for Sunday's game against the Titans. We'll relay Hopkins' listed participant level once the team's Thursday practice report is submitted.
