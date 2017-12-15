Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable, but expected to play
Hopkins (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice Thursday and Friday.
Despite the Texans' ultra-productive wideout having missed back-to-back practices, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relays that head coach Bill O'Brien said he expects Hopkins to play this weekend. Fortunately for those who would normally plan to roll with Hopkins in Week 15 fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. As a result, the wideout's playing status will be clarified before the first big wave of games on the Week 15 NFL slate, with two teams having played Thursday and four going on Saturday.
