Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable, expected to play
Hopkins (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Seeing Hopkins on the injury report heading into the weekend raises an eyebrow, but the standout wide receiver has played through several nicks all season. His presence on the field becomes more important this weekend, when the Texans' sixth-ranked rushing offense could be without starting running back Lamar Miller, who is questionable due to an ankle injury.
