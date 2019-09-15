Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Quiet afternoon against Jaguars

Hopkins corralled five of eight targets for an output of 40 receiving yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against Jacksonville.

Sunday's modest offering marked just the second time over his past 27 regular-season appearances that Hopkins has been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards. Many participating in daily fantasy may have been dissuade by a matchup against Jacksonville's uber-talented secondary, but Hopkins proved capable of producing against these same Jaguars in 2018, logging 15 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in two outings against them. In Week 3, Hopkins will face a Chargers defense that has allowed a combined 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns to opposing No. 1 receivers -- T.Y. Hilton and Kenny Golladay -- thus far in 2019.