Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Quiet afternoon against Jaguars
Hopkins corralled five of eight targets for an output of 40 receiving yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against Jacksonville.
Sunday's modest offering marked just the second time over his past 27 regular-season appearances that Hopkins has been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards. Many participating in daily fantasy may have been dissuade by a matchup against Jacksonville's uber-talented secondary, but Hopkins proved capable of producing against these same Jaguars in 2018, logging 15 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in two outings against them. In Week 3, Hopkins will face a Chargers defense that has allowed a combined 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns to opposing No. 1 receivers -- T.Y. Hilton and Kenny Golladay -- thus far in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...