Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready for Monday
Hopkins (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Titans.
Hopkins was a limited practice participant again Saturday but the Texans appear to simply be limiting his practice reps. The 26-year-old has dealt with the foot issue for much of the season but will continue to play through it for Monday's divisional tilt.
