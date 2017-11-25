Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready to go Monday

Hopkins (foot) was absent from the Texans' final injury report after logging a full practice Saturday.

Head coach Bill O'Brien limited Hopkins' practice workload Thursday, but remained confident the team's No. 1 wide receiver would be ready for Monday's game against the Ravens. It appears as though he was correct with his optimism, as the 25-year-old pass-catcher is set to play Monday assuming he avoids any setbacks.

