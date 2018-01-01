Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Record-setting season
Hopkins, who missed the final game of the regular season with a calf injury, finished 2017 with a career-high 13 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a franchise-high 10 different games.
Hopkins managed to retain his fantasy relevance in 2017 despite some inferior quarterback play after rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury during the practice week leading up to Week 8. He averaged more targets per game, yards per catch and yards per game while catching passes from Tom Savage and T.J. Yates. With a healthy Watson expected back in time for training camp next summer, Hopkins and his fellow Clemson alum will build off the chemistry first established in 2017, when the duo hooked up for seven touchdowns in seven games.
