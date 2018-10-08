Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Records 151 receiving yards in OT victory

Hopkins caught nine of 13 targets for 151 yards during Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

Hopkins could have had a much, much bigger day in the stat sheet if a number of plays had gone his way, starting with one on which the receiver was spun down just inches from the end zone. Hopkins was also targeted multiple times in the end zone - but he was overthrown on one try and drew a pass interference penalty on another - and he also lost a crucial second-half fumble at one point. The 2017 first-team All-Pro nonetheless put together a spectacular performance in prime time, and his star shone no brighter than it did on the final possession of overtime when Hopkins took a short pass 49 yards to help position the Texans offense for the game-winning field goal. Averaging 11.4 targets, 7.8 receptions and 118.8 receiving yard through his first five games, Hopkins is entering a Week 6 matchup with the Bills as one of the elite fantasy options at his position.