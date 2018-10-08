Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Records 151 receiving yards in OT victory
Hopkins caught nine of 13 targets for 151 yards during Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.
Hopkins could have had a much, much bigger day in the stat sheet if a number of plays had gone his way, starting with one on which the receiver was spun down just inches from the end zone. Hopkins was also targeted multiple times in the end zone - but he was overthrown on one try and drew a pass interference penalty on another - and he also lost a crucial second-half fumble at one point. The 2017 first-team All-Pro nonetheless put together a spectacular performance in prime time, and his star shone no brighter than it did on the final possession of overtime when Hopkins took a short pass 49 yards to help position the Texans offense for the game-winning field goal. Averaging 11.4 targets, 7.8 receptions and 118.8 receiving yard through his first five games, Hopkins is entering a Week 6 matchup with the Bills as one of the elite fantasy options at his position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5