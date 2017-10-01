Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 catches in blowout
Hopkins snatched 10 of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 57-14 win over Tennessee.
Houston was able to get Tennessee's defense to bite in on the play fake late in the first quarter, allowing Deshaun Watson to hit Hopkins on the quick slant for an eight-yard score. Hopkins has been a stud since he entered the league, but shoddy quarterback play led him to take a step back last season. Watson's emergence all of a sudden gives Hopkins a play maker throwing him the ball. Opportunities won't be an issue, he's averaging nearly eight catches and over 12 targets per game to start the season. Look for Watson to help Hopkins do more with those opportunities as defenses all of a sudden have to respect the pass.
