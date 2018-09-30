Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 passes
Hopkins was targeted 12 times and converted them into 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts.
Hopkins hauled in a five-yard fade for the Texans' third touchdown of the game just before halftime. It was Hopkins' second score of the season. Though he faces a tough Dallas defense on Sunday, Hopkins remains one of the most reliable receivers in the game. He has been targeted at least 10 times, caught at least six passes, and tallied at least 70 yards in every game thus far this season. His star appears to be rising as Deshaun Watson appears to turn to 2017 form.
