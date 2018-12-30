Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 12 catches

Hopkins caught 12 of 16 passes for 147 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

Like Vanessa William's love, Hopkins saved the best for last this year -- ending the regular season with season highs in catches and targets all while topping 100 yards for the third consecutive week. Hopkins made multiple highlight-reel catches Sunday, including a 43-yarder over Jalen Ramsey that set up a fourth-quarter field goal. Next up is likely a matchup against the winner of Sunday night's game between Indianapolis and Tennessee. Hopkins has played well against both this season. Against Tennessee, he's tallied 11 catches off of 17 targets for 184 yards and a score this season while he's notched 14 catches off of 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, though the vast majority of that production came in their first meeting. There's an outside chance the Texans face the Steelers or Ravens next week. If the Colts and Titans end up in a tie, either Pittsburgh or Baltimore could travel to Houston next week.