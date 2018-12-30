Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 12 catches
Hopkins caught 12 of 16 passes for 147 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.
Like Vanessa William's love, Hopkins saved the best for last this year -- ending the regular season with season highs in catches and targets all while topping 100 yards for the third consecutive week. Hopkins made multiple highlight-reel catches Sunday, including a 43-yarder over Jalen Ramsey that set up a fourth-quarter field goal. Next up is likely a matchup against the winner of Sunday night's game between Indianapolis and Tennessee. Hopkins has played well against both this season. Against Tennessee, he's tallied 11 catches off of 17 targets for 184 yards and a score this season while he's notched 14 catches off of 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, though the vast majority of that production came in their first meeting. There's an outside chance the Texans face the Steelers or Ravens next week. If the Colts and Titans end up in a tie, either Pittsburgh or Baltimore could travel to Houston next week.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Restricted again in practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared to play Week 16•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: On track to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...