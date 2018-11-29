Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Remains limited at practice

Hopkins (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Texans have managed Hopkins' practice reps carefully all season while he's been listed on the injury report with a variety of minor issues, but the wideout has never been in serious danger of missing any game action. Hopkins' status for Sunday's tilt with the Browns shouldn't be viewed as a concern as he looks to bounce back after having his five-game touchdown streak snapped in the Week 12 win over the Titans.

