Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reps limited at practice again

Hopkins (foot) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

The Texans have restricted Hopkins' reps throughout the season, but his availability for any of the team's five games has never truly been in peril. With no indication from the Texans that his latest foot injury is a particularly concerning matter, Hopkins should be in store for another double-digit target count Sunday against the Bills.

