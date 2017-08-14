Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Rested during camp
Hopkins hasn't practiced the past few days, but has worked on the side as part of the Texans' plan to manage his involvement at this stage in the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins is unquestionably Houston's most prized offensive possession, so news that the team is being careful with his workload during the preseason is par for the course. With the uninjured Hopkins limited to work on the side lately, and Will Fuller (collarbone) and Braxton Miller (ankle) both banged up, Jaelen Strong and Dre Anderson have received more snaps than usual.
