Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Restricted again in practice
Hopkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hopkins might not be cleared for full participation Friday in the Texans' final practice of the week, but there doesn't seem to be any real concern for his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. After first tweaking his ankle in the Week 15 win over the Jets, Hopkins took a questionable designation into the Week 16 loss to the Eagles, but ultimately played every snap of the contest and finished with nine receptions for 104 yards.
