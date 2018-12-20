Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Restricted again Thursday
Hopkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hopkins has been a mainstay on the Texans' injury reports all season, but he may be hurting a bit more than normal this week after he remained down on the field for a few moments when he rolled his ankle late in Saturday's win over the Jets. Though he stayed in the game and hauled in the game-winning touchdown, Hopkins could have his reps capped through Friday in order to ensure he's in optimal health for this weekend's contest in Philadelphia. Even if Hopkins ends up carrying a questionable designation into the game, it would be a surprise if he sits out with Houston still clawing for a playoff spot.
