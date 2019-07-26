Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns from PUP list
Hopkins (ankle) was removed from the PUP list to participate in Friday's practice, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Hopkins spent just a few days on the PUP list while recovering from an ankle injury. He's been nicked up often the past couple seasons, but it's led to only one absence -- Week 17 of 2017 -- through six years in the NFL.
