Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice

Hopkins (foot) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Hopkins is good to go Sunday against the Titans and poised to continue to serve as a high-volume target in the Texans' Week 13 offense. Through 11 games, Hopkins has recorded a fantasy-friendly 69/1,004/9 stat line, while logging a hefty total of 125 targets in that span.

