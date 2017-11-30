Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to full practice
Hopkins (foot) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Hopkins is good to go Sunday against the Titans and poised to continue to serve as a high-volume target in the Texans' Week 13 offense. Through 11 games, Hopkins has recorded a fantasy-friendly 69/1,004/9 stat line, while logging a hefty total of 125 targets in that span.
