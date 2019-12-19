Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to practice

Hopkins (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but the wideout's return to the field Thursday puts him on track to suit up Saturday against the Buccaneers. We'll circle back on Hopkins' status once the Texans' final Week 16 injury report is submitted to confirm, either way, whether he heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.

