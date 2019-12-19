Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to practice
Hopkins (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but the wideout's return to the field Thursday puts him on track to suit up Saturday against the Buccaneers. We'll circle back on Hopkins' status once the Texans' final Week 16 injury report is submitted to confirm, either way, whether he heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Under the weather•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high receiving total in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leads team with 64 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in Week 12 win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 11 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...