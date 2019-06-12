Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reveals severity of shoulder injury
Hopkins revealed that his shoulder injury in the playoffs involved ligaments tearing off the bone, but he nonetheless plans to be in top condition for the start of training camp, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports. "I plan to be," Hopkins said. "I'm resting my body and healing. This is going to be the best I've felt. I feel like I'm going to be better than ever."
Hopkins was a constant on the Houston injury report in 2018, listed with thumb, ankle, foot and hamstring issues throughout the regular season, yet never missing a game. He then suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during a playoff loss to Indianapolis, though it now sounds like the injury was a bit more serious than a typical sprain. After celebrating his 27th birthday last week, Hopkins doesn't sound even slightly concerned about his availability for training camp. He's missed one game through seven NFL seasons and has averaged 96.5 yards and 0.77 touchdowns in Deshaun Watson's 22 starts.
