Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores 13th touchdown
Hopkins caught four of six targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.
Hopkins' six targets represented his second-lowest mark of the season behind the four he saw in Week 6 against the Browns. Like in that contest, the star wide receiver salvaged his fantasy day with a touchdown. His garbage-time, three-yard score in this one raised Hopkins' career-high total to 13 touchdowns. Owners were lucky to get as much production as they did from him considering Houston finished with fewer than 100 passing yards as a team.
