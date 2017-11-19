Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores in win

Hopkins nabbed four of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona.

Hopkins put Houston back in front in the third quarter, reeling in a 28-yard back-shoulder fade from Tom Savage. It was Hopkins' ninth score of the season and second since Deshaun Watson tore his ACL. Houston's offense, until Sunday, was sluggish without Watson, but Hopkins is talented enough to get his no matter who is throwing passes. The No. 1 receiver has seen double-digit targets in seven of 10 contests this season and has averaged 91 yards in the three games since Watson went down to go along with two touchdowns. Expect him to keep it going.