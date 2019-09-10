Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores twice to start season
Hopkins caught eight of 13 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-28 loss to the Saints.
Hopkins would've liked second chances on a couple incomplete passes thrown his way, but the All-Pro wideout still largely dazzled in his season debut. Along with a two-yard touchdown to close the second quarter, Hopkins broke free for a 16-yard score after halftime. He then marvelously pulled down a 38-yard reception on Houston's final offensive drive, setting up what looked to be the team's winning touchdown on the next play. Overall, Hopkins once again demonstrated just why he's arguably the league's best wideout, but next week's matchup against cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars offers a stricter test than most for him.
