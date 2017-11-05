Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores with Savage at quarterback

Hopkins caught six of 16 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Hopkins hauled in a 34-yard score with 6:11 to play in the fourth quarter, then almost helped his team complete the comeback on the final drive but narrowly avoided getting both feet down in the end zone on a 17-yard pass. While Tom Savage is a clear downgrade from Deshaun Watson (knee) under center, Hopkins should still provide plenty of value the rest of the way thanks to his elite ball skills and massive target share.