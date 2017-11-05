Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores with Savage at quarterback
Hopkins caught six of 16 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.
Hopkins hauled in a 34-yard score with 6:11 to play in the fourth quarter, then almost helped his team complete the comeback on the final drive but narrowly avoided getting both feet down in the end zone on a 17-yard pass. While Tom Savage is a clear downgrade from Deshaun Watson (knee) under center, Hopkins should still provide plenty of value the rest of the way thanks to his elite ball skills and massive target share.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Stuck with Savage•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 224 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Takes day off Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...