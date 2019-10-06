Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scoring drought endures
Hopkins caught seven of eight targets for 88 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 win against the Falcons.
Hopkins has not recorded a touchdown catch or exceeded 70 receiving yards since Week 1, when he racked up 111 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. The two-time All-Pro wideout was held under 70 yards just four times in 16 regular-season appearances last year, and never went more than two consecutive games without recording a touchdown. Certainly the early returns on investment have not been there for Hopkins, but the uber-talented wideout has a chance of getting right in Week 6 against a Chiefs defense that heading into Sunday Night Football has gone three consecutive games without allowing an opposing receiver to exceed 80 yards.
