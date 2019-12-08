Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high receiving total in loss
Hopkins caught seven of 13 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding a 12-yard carry in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Denver.
Hopkins scored a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter with his team trailing 38-3. He also made a 19-yard catch on fourth-and-18 in the fourth quarter, leaving his imprint on the game even in a blowout loss. Hopkins' 120 receiving yards were a season high, and fantasy owners won't care that most of his production came in garbage time. He'll remain a must-start WR1 against the Titans in Week 15.
