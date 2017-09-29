Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to play Sunday

Hopkins doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Hopkins turned in a full showing to close out Week 4 preparation, clearing him to suit up Sunday. The Texans offense will have more mouths to feed in the contest with the expected return of Will Fuller (collarbone) to the lineup. No matter, as the clear top option in the passing game, Hopkins shouldn't have a problem racking up yards versus Tennessee's 26th-ranked pass defense.