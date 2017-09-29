Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to play Sunday
Hopkins doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Hopkins turned in a full showing to close out Week 4 preparation, clearing him to suit up Sunday. The Texans offense will have more mouths to feed in the contest with the expected return of Will Fuller (collarbone) to the lineup. No matter, as the clear top option in the passing game, Hopkins shouldn't have a problem racking up yards versus Tennessee's 26th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 3•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Hauls in game-high seven passes Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds pay dirt in opener•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Puts thumb injury behind him•
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...