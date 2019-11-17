Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 11 loss

Hopkins secured seven of 12 targets for 80 yards in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hopkins' line paced the Texans' pass-catching corps across the board, but it was a mostly empty line in the grand scheme of things. The Pro Bowler does have at least 80 receiving yards in three of the past four games, and he's logged no less than seven catches in six consecutive contests, giving him one of the most solid fantasy floors of any receiver. Hopkins will look to continue producing versus the Colts in a Week 12 Thursday night divisional matchup.