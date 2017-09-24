Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 3
Hopkins caught seven of eight targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss at New England.
Hopkins led Houston in targets, catches and receiving yards for the third consecutive week to open the season. He's developing a nice rapport with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and is by far the most dangerous weapon in this passing game after being targeted a whopping 37 times through three weeks. Look for him to step up next week against a subpar Titans secondary.
