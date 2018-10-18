Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Sits out practice Thursday
Hopkins (foot) did not practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
On Wednesday, Hopkins joined Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Will Fuller (hip) as limited participants. While his fellow wideouts maintained that level of work Thursday, Hopkins was downgraded to "did not participate." It remains to be seen if that is indicative of a setback, or simply a case of the high-volume pass-catcher getting a maintenance day. Added clarity on that front will arrive no later than Friday, upon the release of the Texans' final Week 7 injury report.
