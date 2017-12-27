Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Hopkins did not practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.
Hopkins has played through toe and foot injuries over the past month and managed to contribute at a high level. The 25-year-old wideout has a career-high 13 touchdowns and needs 144 receiving yards this week against the Colts to set a new career high in that category.
