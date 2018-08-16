Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Small workload expected for Saturday
Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Thursday that Hopkins will have a similar workload in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers as he had in the first exhibition game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins didn't suit up for the preseason opener, so he'll likely play just a drive or two if he dresses at all. O'Brien is looking to ensure his top pass catcher will be healthy come Week 1. Therefore, the sixth-year pro won't be a viable DFS option Saturday.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Back at practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Excused for personal reasons•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has lofty expectations for 2018•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Pulls out of Pro Bowl•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Record-setting season•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Officially ruled out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Jamey's WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...