Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Small workload expected for Saturday

Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Thursday that Hopkins will have a similar workload in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers as he had in the first exhibition game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins didn't suit up for the preseason opener, so he'll likely play just a drive or two if he dresses at all. O'Brien is looking to ensure his top pass catcher will be healthy come Week 1. Therefore, the sixth-year pro won't be a viable DFS option Saturday.